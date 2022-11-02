DUBAI – Promising giant screens, a slew of soccer-style entertainment and a festival-like family atmosphere, Expo City Dubai has unveiled its Fan City for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ from 20 November to 18 December.

Fan City will welcome visitors of all ages to celebrate the unifying power of sport, with two unique zones in the form of the family-friendly Jubilee Park and a more deluxe experience at Al Wasl.

General admission to Fan City starts at AED 30, and is free for children aged 12 and under. VIP and hospitality packages are also available. Tickets will be available soon from Platinumlist.

Jubilee Park

Kicking off when the tournament commences on Sunday, 20 November, Fan City at Jubilee Park will offer an electric atmosphere complete with jumbo screens and a striking line-up of entertainment, including table-top games; agility courses; foot volley courts; penalty kick activations; face-painting; and DJ’s spinning decks during half-time.

The zone, which can host up to 10,000 visitors, will feature a family-friendly section with bean bags and food trucks serving a wide variety of culinary options. There will also be a licensed area for visitors of a legal drinking age, led by Budweiser, Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and a shisha lounge.

Jubilee Park will open from 1700-0130 on weekdays, and 1200-0130 on weekends.

Al Wasl

Starting from the Round of 16 on Saturday, 3 December, fans can treat themselves to a VIP guest experience under the immersive projection wonder of Al Wasl. Four super-sized screens will broadcast the matches live, augmented by in-game graphics projected across the large-scale canvas of Al Wasl dome. The audience will enjoy the pomp of a World Cup match with team anthems, a flag-raising ceremony, and pre- and post-game entertainment taking excitement levels to fever pitch.

Al Wasl can seat up to 2,500 visitors, with general admission, VIP hospitality packages and VVIP box seats on offer. Hospitality guests will also receive a complimentary one-day Expo City Dubai Attraction Pass valid until 31 December 2022.

Al Wasl will open from 1800-2130 and 2200-0130. Ticket-holders for the early game will enjoy complimentary access to Jubilee Park afterwards.

The most-anticipated sporting event this year, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ coincides with Expo City Dubai’s Winter City from 23 November-8 January, meaning visitors are in for a double dose of fun with City-wide attractions including a festive market, dazzling light displays, and a fairytale fir tree at Al Wasl Plaza.