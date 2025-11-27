DUBAI – Expo City Dubai Authority and Emirates NBD have teamed up to enhance the banking facilities available to Expo City’s diverse business community, boosting operational efficiency and enabling businesses to launch, scale and thrive.

The partnership, formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority and Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking, Emirates NBD, is a significant step in realising Expo City Dubai’s vision as a globally competitive, forward-thinking business hub.

Helping ensure smooth, efficient banking setup and enhance ease of doing business for Expo City Dubai licence holders, Emirates NBD will offer tailored financial solutions designed to support local and international growth, integrated into a convenient digital framework.

Expo City is collaborating with multiple financial institutions to facilitate easier bank account setup for clients and ensure all client needs are met.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai

https://www.expocitydubai.com/en/blog/blueprint/

https://www.expocitydubai.com/en/blog/