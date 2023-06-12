Tunisia: Expo Centre Sharjah has announced it is participating in the 57th edition of the Sfax International Fair, which commenced in the city of Sfax, Tunisia, on June 9, to bolster its regional and international presence, diversify its participation in foreign exhibitions, and explore collaborative opportunities with various stakeholders in the exhibition industry.

During the event, the Centre highlighted the latest developments in the exhibitions sector within Sharjah and showcased the emirate's leading position in the regional and global exhibitions industry.

A delegation from the Centre, led by HE CEO Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, demonstrated the innovative business strategies and organizational measures adopted by Expo Centre Sharjah to create additional value for the exhibitions sector and promote its sustainable growth.

The delegation held several meetings with a number of officials with the discussions focusing on strengthening cooperative relations between Sharjah and Tunisia to meet the aspirations of the exhibition and conference sector on each side. The delegation also met with various representatives of entities participating in the exhibition, discussing potential avenues to enhance their participation in future events taking place in Sharjah.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa emphasized that Expo Centre Sharjah is committed to fostering diverse partnerships across all nations, particularly with its Arab counterparts in the exhibitions sector, to explore the current status and future prospects of the sector while enhancing collaboration, promoting strategic partnerships, and coordinating joint Arab exhibitions.

Al Midfa highlighted that the Sfax International Fair is one of the most important events hosted by Tunisia. Expo Centre Sharjah's participation in this pivotal regional event will further enhance its cooperation and coordination with Arab counterparts while also discussing ways to empower the exhibitions and conference industry in order to play its primary role in supporting economic development.

Running until June 25, the Sfax International Fair brings together over 180 exhibitors, representing major companies from both within Tunisia and abroad.

