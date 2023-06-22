Sharjah: The Expo Centre Sharjah and Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) discussed opportunities to promote the involvement of Sharjah businesswomen and entrepreneurs in various specialized exhibitions hosted by the Centre.

Both sides also discussed ways to foster mutual work dynamics and facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices to amplify the role of the exhibitions and events sector in supporting businesswomen.

The discussions took place during a meeting where HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, received HE Mariam bin Al Sheikh, Director of SBWC. The meeting was also attended by Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan; Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah; Marwan Al Mashgouni, Director of Government Communications at Expo Centre Sharjah; as well as other department directors from both organizations.

The gathering touched on key economic, commercial, and cultural exhibitions held annually at Expo Centre Sharjah and its associated centres. It referred to the impactful presence of female entrepreneurs in various exhibitions, highlighting their successful participation in the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and the "Jewels of Emirates Show."

Al Midfa applauded SBWC's efforts in empowering women to achieve leadership roles across different sectors, especially in the economic field. He stressed that Expo Centre Sharjah is committed to providing comprehensive support to Emirati women in the exhibitions and conferences sector. Given the variety of specialized events hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, there are ample opportunities for SBWC and female entrepreneurs in diverse fields to participate.

For her part, Mariam bin Al Sheikh lauded Expo Centre Sharjah's proven expertise in the exhibition industry and its top-notch organizational and technical practices.

She affirmed that the SBWC anticipates a wide horizon of collaboration with the Expo Centre, a partnership expected to bolster joint efforts towards empowering women to enhance their performance and broaden their businesses.