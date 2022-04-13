What’s Next?



Dubai: The UAE has brought together great opportunities in the job sector being the host of Expo 2020, but it has also initiated a culture of part time paid work which aids its strategic efforts to drive economic recovery to pre-COVID levels, Abdulaziz Zeyad Galadari, entrepreneur and Chief Operating Officer Galadari Investments Group said.



Dubbed as the world’s biggest show, the Expo 2020 has led to over 27000 jobs and 30,000 volunteers, occupying different roles, serving visitors and participants, with allocations based on skills and interests.



He added that the UAE’s labour laws favour independent workers, reflected in the fact that the UAE government offers part-time visas that allow individuals to work on a project basis and this became the reason for the creation of Let’s Part Time where we provide an opportunity to employers to match with candidates of the skills they are looking without the interference of third party free of cost.



Gig economy automation

The entrepreneur said that “the gig economy can ideally play an important role in uplift of the UAE’s economic growth by giving attention to sectors that contribute largely to the economy and will help increase the recovery rate of business in the UAE.”

“As we countdown to the end of the Expo2020 and the recovery of business, we are confident that companies will start absorbing some if not all of the resources available depending on their project needs,” he added.



Not always will part time workers be comfortable in going through an agency where the cost of the project is very minimal, hence it is important to provide them a platform whereby opportunities from employers are available free of cost.



ABOUT GALADARI INVESTMENTS Established in 1981 Galadari Investments continues to successfully leverage its investment expertise across four strategic areas, Realeastate, food and beverage, self storage, cold storage, and other investments in SME Investment. Operating as a shell company it provides management and financial support to the many businesses in the Ziad Galadari Group.



ABOUT LET’S PART TIME APP: Let’s Part Time is a platform that connects you to thousands of employers around the world that require the skills you have, so you can focus on what you love and get paid for it! https://letsparttime.com/



ABOUT MR. ABDULAZIZ ZEYAD GALADARI Mr. Abdulaziz Zeyad Galadari is the Chief Operating Office of Galadari Investments LLC and an experienced operational specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in operations management, marketing strategy, stock market, management, food trading & production, and logistics management, he holds a strong operations background with a bachelor’s degree focused in business, management, marketing, and related support services.



FOR PR INQUIRIES: Contact Ms. Desiree’ Francis

Email: desiree@happenize.com

