Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Home security brand, Ring, will participate in the 43rd edition of GITEX Global from October 16 – 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will showcase its whole-home security line-up while demonstrating how Ring products can integrate with compatible Alexa-enabled devices to offer customers an enhanced and more convenient home security experience.

In recent years, Ring has evolved into a full line of affordable whole-home security products, allowing customers to create a ‘Ring of Security’ around their homes. So they can see who’s at the door from anywhere with Ring Video Doorbells; add smart security indoors or outdoors with Ring Security Cameras; or put flexible, DIY security in their hands with Ring Alarm.

"We are constantly innovating on behalf of customers and continue to build upon the devices our users know and love. We’re always looking at ways to enhance our technology and provide features that give our customers more information that adds to their peace of mind, such as incorporating advanced radar-powered features like 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View to our pro outdoor cameras,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President – Emerging Markets, Ring. “At GITEX, we're excited to engage with visitors, partners and customers, where we will share insights on how our devices can offer greater security, peace of mind and convenience.”

The latest addition to the Ring family, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), will be on display at GITEX 2023. It is Ring’s first-ever security camera with a manual Privacy Cover, that disables audio and video recording when placed over the camera lens giving customers greater control over what their device captures. Ring will also showcase the Battery Video Doorbell Plus, with helpful features like Head-to-Toe video and Package Alerts that enable customers to easily see deliveries on their doorstep.

At the event, Ring will focus on how customers can use Alexa-enabled devices to effortlessly control their Ring devices, receive real-time alerts, and access a variety of features via voice commands for an extra layer of security. Customers can now arm, disarm, or check the status of their Ring devices using simple voice commands through their Alexa-enabled devices. They can receive instant notifications on their chosen Alexa device when motion is detected or the doorbell rings and easily incorporate Ring products into their Alexa routines for a seamless and customized home security experience.

Visitors will also get hands-on experience with Ring Alarm, a DIY home security system with smart motion-detection sensors that alert homeowners with real-time notifications. Customers can equip their Ring Alarm with separate accessories such as outdoor contact sensors, panic buttons, and glass break sensors. For whole-home security, Ring Alarm can be linked to existing Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras in the Ring app, so that when the Alarm is triggered, it automatically activates all Ring cameras to begin capturing video, even if they do not detect motion.

Ring’s senior executives and experts will be available at H20-B05 with live, interactive demonstrations of Ring’s entire product portfolio.

​​​​​​About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring’s smart home security product line offers users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.