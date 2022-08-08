Ahmed Hassan, CEO of Expand Corporate Services, a Dubai-based company that specializes in providing variety of operational services for companies and individuals, said that the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, is distinguished by technological and economic progress that contributes to facilitating commercial procedures and licenses, which will reflect positively on attracting individuals and companies wishing to operate in the country, facilitating their registration procedures and providing ease to practicing their various activities.

The CEO referred to report issued by the Business Registration and Licensing Sector in the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai (DED), which has been published recently, that the sector’s successfully issued more than 45 thousand commercial licenses, which is a growth of approximately 25% compared to the first half of 2021. This report confirms the attractiveness of business in Dubai, as it is possible to start a business in Dubai within a few minutes in an easy and smooth process that saves time and effort.

Mr. Ahmed added: with the consistent vision for development and the remarkable achievements of the UAE, alongside the noticeable increase in the number of individuals and companies coming to establish businesses in the country, I have felt the inspiration and decided to launch “Expand Corporate Services” to contribute to providing business establishment.

In line with the development and to keep pace with the requirements of companies and business needs, several services have been introduced, including Tax services and Vat consultancy packages covering all the needs, Accounting Services, Businessmen Services, and much more.