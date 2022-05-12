Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi based hospitality Management Company, Executive Suites Hotels and Resorts, founded in March 2022 successfully launched at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 introducing its core hospitality product and service offering.

The company is currently managing the Executive Suites hotel, centrally located in Al Nahyan Camp area, Abu Dhabi near top tier corporate entities and government entities and major malls. Based only ten minutes away by car from Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Executive Suites is a perfect location for local residents and visitors coming to the UAE for business and pleasure.

Mahmoud Tharwat, Hotel Manager of Executive Suites Abu Dhabi said, "We are excited to use ATM as a platform to introduce our hospitality management offering and show the USP's of our main hotel in Abu Dhabi."

"Whether you are working, relocating or traveling with your family, our elegantly decorated 120 studios and apartments offer a host of amenities like LCD Televisions, cable/ Satellite TV, in Room Safe and coffee and tea making facilities," he added.

The hotel offers free High-Speed wireless internet, Business Center services, same day laundry and dry-cleaning services, travel and tours reservations, multilingual Team, shoeshine Service, 24 Hours concierge services and a massage center for tired travellers. For leisure and recreation, facilities include a roof-top pool, sauna and a fully equipped gym.

For added convenience, the hotel has within the property the L’Auberge Palace Restaurant & Cafe serving traditional Lebanese cuisine. It serves international dishes, snacks and a selection of teas and coffees. At Rooftop Café, patrons can enjoy an assortment of the best shisha flavors.

The in-room amenities that adds convenience to long term stay guests includes, fully equipped kitchenette, washing machine, writing Desk, IDD Telephone Facility, choice of smoking and non-smoking rooms and accessible rooms for people of determination.

Executive Suites is ideally located in the hub of Abu Dhabi and meets the needs of local residents and travellers from abroad. The management services of the hotel will be done by the parent company, Executive Suites Hotels and Resorts.

-Ends-

