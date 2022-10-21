Attracting over 3,000 attendees from more than 60 countries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Excellence in Oncology Care – EIOC, has officially kicked off and is one of the largest annual meetings catering towards continuous medical education for healthcare professionals in the field of cancer management from the 21st until the 23rd of October. The event is supported by Dubai Health Authority and American Society of Clinical Oncology in collaboration with Arab School of Urology.

EIOC is hosting over 12 parallel meetings on various sub-specialties covering some of the most important and recent advancements in oncology care. EIOC is also hosting over 200 speakers from USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, France, Portugal, India, Pakistan, Philippines, KSA, South Korea, Lebanon, Taiwan, Ireland, Poland, Brazil, Malaysia, Canada and many more including regional countries such as KSA, Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and UAE. Key opinion leaders are contributing to more than 30 hours of streaming over three days of in-person and virtual sessions.

As a hybrid meeting, EIOC is attracting over 3,000 attendees from more than 60 countries. Many topnotch cancer centers are actively participating and contributing towards the success of this world-class event including Mediclinic Hospital, GICC, American Hospital Dubai, Advanced Oncology Care Center, Tata Memorial Cancer Center- India, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital- Pakistan. Various regional and international societies are supporting the meeting to enhance medical practices. Recent updates from the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) are also being highlighted during the event.

EIOC 2022 is also being held in conjunction with APMEA Molecular Tumor Board, which is a digital learning platform supporting free education to global healthcare professionals.

Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, Congress President of EIOC, stated: “We are very happy to continue complimentary medical education through EIOC for our healthcare professionals with support from our partners and patrons who have made possible to render free education for all. Moreover, the hybrid mechanism for the event has broadened our reach. We are also very excited to showcase APMEA Molecular Tumor Board via a dedicated digital learning platform which has enabled a long shelf life for all our lectures and has become a very important tool to continue the ongoing discussion throughout the year”.

EIOC is committed towards bringing best practices to enhance the quality of life of cancer patients and is proud to have contributed to continuous education and learning of more than 10,000 delegates over only in the past 3 years

EIOC is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding, supported by Dubai Health Authority and American Society of Clinical Oncology, and scientific partnership with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.