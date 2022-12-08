Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it will conduct its upcoming auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) closing on 14 December 2022.

The CEC scheme is a strategic initiative that was introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) which provides Abu Dhabi entities and companies across different sectors the ability to adopt a reliable system that certifies their clean energy consumption claims, and to support the UAE’s transition towards a sustainable, carbon-free economy in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “With world leaders and key decisionmakers coming together at COP27 to discuss the implementation of tangible strategic action plans to tackle climate change, EWEC is proudly playing a role through the CEC scheme to decarbonise Abu Dhabi based entities in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The scheme is attracting an increasing number of Abu Dhabi based entities to embrace the opportunity to support the UAE in achieving its sustainability goals. EWEC encourages all Abu Dhabi entities to participate in our upcoming CEC auction, and to collaborate with EWEC to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for the country’s future generations.”

CECs are tradable digital certificates issued by the DoE in units of 1 MWh. EWEC plays a key role enabling the implementation of the scheme and being the Single Registrant and auction operator. CECs are currently the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi to prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits achieved by consuming clean energy.

Registration to participate and offer submissions to the upcoming CECs auction are already open and are closing on 14 December 2022. If you would like to track and verify your clean energy consumption, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at: CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae

