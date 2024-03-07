Once fully operational, the project will contribute to EWEC’s decarbonisation strategy and accelerate the deployment and utilisation of renewable energy within the UAE

Developers and developer consortiums are invited to submit EOIs by the specified deadline

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today invited developers and developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of an independent greenfield 400-megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) power project.

EWEC will deploy BESS to provide additional flexibility to the system and ancillary services such as frequency response and voltage regulation. BESS technology will play a crucial role in EWEC’s strategic plan to diversify its portfolio of energy projects with a focus on sustainability, in addition to increasing its total solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation capacity to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. By implementing these critical strategic renewable energy projects, EWEC expects to reduce its average carbon dioxide intensity from power generation by approximately 42 per cent, from 330 kilogrammes per megawatt hour (kg/MWh) in 2019 to an estimated 190kg/MWh by 2030.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “This project is a key part of our strategy to achieve the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 and supports the UAE’s wider sustainability and decarbonisation objectives. Importantly, it also actively enhances the reliability of the nation’s energy infrastructure. Compared to traditional grid storage solutions, BESS offers unmatched advantages, including increased flexibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and improved efficiency. EWEC continues to see BESS as a critical investment to manage system operability when large amounts of renewables are synchronised to the power system. We look forward to receiving EOI submissions from developers and developer consortiums to partner with us in accelerating the UAE’s energy transition.”

The project will closely follow the model of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful independent power project programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer. The project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the BESS system and associated infrastructure.

EWEC invites developers or developer consortiums to submit an EOI by the deadline of 22 March 2024, at 12:00 noon Gulf Standard Time (GST), for the first stage of the tender process. Interested parties are requested to submit their EOI via electronic copy to: ewec.bess@ewec.ae.

Following a review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to parties interested in proceeding to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae