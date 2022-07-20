The power plant will support the diversion of waste away from landfill

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supplying of water and electricity across the UAE, and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), the competent authority for waste management activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to pre-qualified companies and consortia that had expressed interest in developing the greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Project (IPP).

The WtE plant, to be located near the existing Al Dhafra landfill in Abu Dhabi, will have an expected processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste per year, and will generate enough electricity to power up to 52,500 households, making it one of the largest WtE facilities in the region. In addition, the WtE plant is expected to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 1.1 million tonnes per year (equivalent to the removal of more than 240,000 cars from the road).

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “We have seen significant interest in this strategic project following the Expression of Interest phase and are delighted that, in partnership with Tadweer, we can now invite qualified companies to participate in the RFP. Finding innovative solutions to divert almost a million tonnes of waste per year from landfills is vital to reducing the impact of waste on the environment. This Waste-to-Energy facility will reduce carbon emissions that result from traditional waste management, while also supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

H.E. Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “We are pleased to announce the RFP for this vital project, which reflects our commitment to developing innovative projects and solutions in the field of waste management and supporting the circular economy in the UAE. The plant, developed in collaboration with EWEC, will help turn household waste into electrical energy. The project will be structured through the IPP model, in line with the best international standards and practices, which will enhance our contribution to the UAE’s efforts to achieve a sustainable future for the energy sector.”

EOIs submitted

The RFP is being issued to selected bidders that submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) and have completed the qualification process. A total of 109 companies and consortia had submitted EOIs.

The project will involve the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the WtE plant that will use advanced moving grate technology to convert municipal solid waste into electricity via a high-efficiency steam turbine generator set.

The successful developer will own up to 40 percent of the entity while the remaining equity will be primarily held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Proposals are expected to be received by the end of Q4 2022. Following review of the proposals, EWEC and Tadweer will announce the successful bidder to proceed to the next stage.