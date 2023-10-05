Wind power now forms part of EWEC’s growing and diverse portfolio of renewable energy supply

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world’s leading clean energy companies, have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for power generated from the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme.

The agreement was signed following the official UAE Wind Programme inauguration presided over by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The landmark agreement was signed by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer. Also in attendance was Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, and His Excellency Engineer Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).

This strategic agreement will see EWEC procuring power from the UAE's utility-scale wind programme for the first time. Located at Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island, the wind power farms have a generation capacity up to 99 megawatts (MW) of renewable, carbon-free electricity, enough to power 22,000 homes, displacing 115,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The purchase agreement will draw power from 22 wind turbines standing at 95 metres high with a 155-metre wingspan, able to generate power at lower wind speeds, and also includes 14MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) power.

Being at the forefront of driving the country’s energy transition and decarbonising the energy sector, EWEC’s historic deployment of utility-scale renewable energy is accelerating the UAE’s realisation of its economic and sustainability objectives. With the addition of wind power, EWEC’s portfolio now encompasses multiple sources of strategic green energy, solidifying the UAE’s energy transition leadership.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “We are honoured to welcome His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council to inaugurate the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme, and witness the signing of this landmark power purchase agreement which reflects a significant milestone for EWEC as we further expand our energy generation portfolio and increase the share of renewable energy in the UAE’s total energy mix. The addition of wind power to Abu Dhabi’s energy system enables EWEC to deliver power from a diverse array of renewable and clean sources that support the conservation and preservation of the UAE’s natural heritage while simultaneously accelerating the country’s socio-economic growth.

This strategic partnership with Masdar signifies our joint commitment to driving the country’s energy transition and significantly reducing the carbon emissions associated with energy generation. With the UAE hosting COP28 this year, EWEC is proud to be supporting the UAE in achieving its carbon-neutral future by mid-century and becoming the world’s most dynamic economy as outlined in the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is a remarkable milestone in the UAE’s renewable energy journey as wind energy is now for the first time powering the UAE national grid through our partnership with EWEC. Thanks to the vision of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Masdar was empowered to engineer and construct a technologically advanced, utility-scale wind programme across the UAE, collaborating with international partners, when many considered it impossible due to low wind speeds in the UAE. Today we see that pioneering vision become a reality as a result of UAE-led innovation and expertise.”

As the UAE prepares to host COP28 in the ‘Year of Sustainability’, EWEC and Masdar are collaborating to support the UAE in amplifying its climate change and sustainability credentials, by implementing tangible measures and actions in transitioning the energy sector towards an age relying more on renewable and clean energy future.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information please visit www.ewec.ae.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

