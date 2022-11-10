Abu Dhabi: Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, a member of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, met a delegation from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Embassy in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by a UAE delegation including representatives from the Centre, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The two sides discussed Ewaa’s role in providing care, rehabilitation, and empowerment to victims of human trafficking, as well as prevention for individuals at risk.

During the meeting, Shuhail reviewed Ewaa’s efforts in dealing with victims in the light of UAE’s commitment to the international human rights conventions and treaties to which it is a party. She commended UAE’s proactive diplomatic relations that have opened horizons for collaboration with different stakeholders, which is evident in embassies’ role in supporting Ewaa’s services.

The Centre showcased its services in detail, including reporting, sheltering, psychological and social support, and consultations and legal counseling. Ewaa’s representatives further underlined continued keenness to work closely with strategic partners, locally and globally, including embassies, international organizations, and law enforcement agencies, to streamline legal solutions, provide translators, support psychological and social rehabilitation, facilitate voluntary deportation, etc.

Ewaa also noted the importance of coping with the increasing development of human trafficking in the cyberspace and presented its digital campaigns and activations.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa:

Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa was established in 2008 to provide prompt care, rehabilitation, and empowerment to victims of human trafficking in the UAE. By 2020, it became an affiliate of the Department of Community Development and its mandate expanded to handle cases of violence and abuse in Abu Dhabi.

In accordance with global standards and best practices, Ewaa provides holistic services including reporting, social and psychological rehabilitation, family counselling and legal support in addition to its 24/7 hotline 800-SAVE. Through programs and initiatives, it raises awareness and seeks changing the perception in the community towards violence as well as contributes to research and policy.