Following the successful completion of the interior design of Chortoq Boutique Hotel, Dubai-based EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC has won the interior design contract for the prestigious Grand Chortoq Resort and Sanatorium managed by ATECA Hotels in Uzbekistan.

Enjoying an extraordinary location in Chartak area of Namangan region in Fergana Valley, the sprawling Grand Chortoq Resort is spread over 60 hectares of land (large enough to accommodate 112 football fields), and is owned by Mr. Bokhodir Abdurayimov and Mr. Sardar Vali (Chartak Resort JV LLC).

Making the announcement Mr. Michel Noblet, Executive Chairman of EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC and ATECA Holding, stated, “We are proud to be part of Central Asia’s largest and most unique international leisure and wellness destination and extremely grateful to the owners for giving us this opportunity. It is an amazing retreat where the very best of hospitality, wellness and recreation will come together. Encircled by magnificent mountains and valleys, the Grand Chortoq Wellness Retreat will open up new vistas of relaxation, health and wellbeing for local, regional and international travellers.”

One of the biggest USPs (unique selling proposition) of the resort is the centuries old onsite natural spring with transformative powers of the thermal mineral-rich water. The sanatorium is being developed to provide therapeutic and medicinal treatments for various illnesses, skin problems, and rahabilitation with healing mineral waters and muds.

Ms Hina Bakht, Managing Director for EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC and Vice Chairman for ATECA Holding, said, “Reflecting the Grand Chortoq Wellness Retreat’s breathtakingly beautiful natural surroundings and concept of wellbeing we are working on an open and airy design while preserving an intimate atmosphere. The luxurious retreat is endowed with natural hot springs combined with an array of world-class facilities and equipment to help both professional sportspeople and other visitors rehabilitate and relax after injuries, get rid of stress, and improve health.”

Hina added, “Our design concept harnesses the natural beauty of the landscape by seamlessly integrating into the surroundings and creating a dialogue between man and nature. The design incorporates the rich cultural, historical, and natural aspects of the Fergana Valley along with all the comforts that modern travellers have come to expect. Nothing is going to shout for attention. A mix of natural materials will give a sense of the place and will complement the spectacular mountains surrounding the resort as well as the beautiful water features to create a rich palette of textures and tones.”

With an ethos of excellence rooted in its remarkable setting and heritage, the multi-purpose resort complex, located in pristine wilderness, boasts two exceptional hotels featuring premium rooms, suites, residences, bungalows and luxury villas (146 keys) equipped with the finest amenities.

Included in its exceptional facilities are a state-of-the-art medical and rehabilitation centre, physiotheraphy centre, spa and fitness centre, inhalatorium, leisure and cultural centre, open-air swimming pool with Jacuzzi, hydrotherapy pool which involves the use of pressurized water jets to ease sore muscles, various saunas, Equestrian centre with air-conditioned stables and spacious outdoor and indoor horse-riding arenas, water sports in a natural lake, fishing, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, billiard halls, indoor games (ping pong, baby foot), terrain cure walking paths, Nordic walking, summer terraces, fountains with drinking water, play area for children, dance pavilion, shopping arcade, flexible meeting and event spaces, and dedicated parking among other amenities.

This tranquil escape will come with the ultimate epicurean pleasures giving diners a fabulous choice of international and local dining outlets and culinary concepts ranging from dietetic restaurant to authentic ethnic restaurant, juice bar, coffee shops, picnic barbecue stations, all-day-dining restaurant, lounge cafes, sports bar and room service.

Caption for photo (from left to right): Nadira Bokhodir, Owner’s Representative for Grand Chortoq Resort; Dr. Nigora, Head of Sanatorium at Grand Chortoq Resort; Mr. Bokhodir Abdurayimov and Mr. Sardar Vali, Owners of Chartak Resort JV LLC, Hina Bakht, EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC and Vice Chairman for ATECA Holding; Michel Noblet, Executive Chairman of EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC and ATECA Holding.

