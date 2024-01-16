The new site boasts two DC high-power chargers that can serve up to four cars simultaneously, with a power output of over 100 kW per charger

EV drivers will be able to top-up their vehicles in a short period of time

Riyadh: EVIQ, the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company, announces the launch of its inaugural electric vehicle fast-charging site, located at ROSHN Front in Riyadh (previously known as Riyadh Front). This is a key milestone for the new joint-venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and a positive step for the EV industry in the Kingdom.

The new site boasts two cutting-edge fast chargers, each with an output power of over 100 kW, which will offer free high-power charging to all EV users in Riyadh. The deployment of this technology heralds a new era of accessibility and convenience for the public, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to drive the adoption of electric vehicles.

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, said: “This is a landmark moment for EVIQ, and a significant first achievement in our plans to deploy 5,000 fast chargers across 1,000 strategic locations around the Kingdom by 2030. The opening of our first site at ROSHN Front means that the public has access to the most advanced electric vehicle charging technology. These fast chargers will revolutionize public EV charging, allowing EV drivers to top-up their vehicles in a short period of time”.

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, said: “ROSHN Front is an iconic destination for Riyadh, with over 800,000 visitors each month, making it an ideal location to host EVIQ’s first public EV charging facility. The adjacent SEDRA, which will eventually add 30,000 modern homes to Riyadh’s housing stock, will also provide EV charging infrastructure throughout the capital’s first humanized, integrated community. We are delighted to be working with EVIQ as part of our strategies of implementing cutting-edge technologies and partnering with best-in-class collaborators.”

EV charging time is considered one of the key challenges that many EV owners are facing today, with a lack of high-power chargers in the KSA market today. This new fast-charging location is considered a positive step in the right direction towards solving this challenge and driving more confidence in the ownership and use of electric vehicles among the Saudi community.

About EVIQ

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint-venture company between Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), at a 75:25 ownership ratio. Headquartered in Riyadh, the company is focused on supporting EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom.

EVIQ takes on the responsibility of enabling a solid EV eco-system in Saudi. Through collaboration with a variety of public & private players in the market, EVIQ will establish the foundation for a robust EV infrastructure that will increase confidence among the Saudi community in the ownership & use of EV’s. This will lead to growth in EV adoption and use, making this sector more attractive for private investors to participate in it.

For more information visit www.eviq.sa