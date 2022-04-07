Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, urges parents to ensure early detection and prevention of medical and developmental issues associated with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition in which an individual has an extra copy of chromosome 21, making their total chromosome count 47 rather than the normal 46 resulting in intellectual and physical issues. The lifelong condition is associated with considerable health issues posing several challenges to children, their parents, and healthcare providers. However, if managed effectively, children with Down syndrome can live life to the fullest as valued members of the community.

Tawam Hospital offers a comprehensive Down Syndrome Program, one of the few in the UAE, to provide holistic care and support to children living with the condition. The program is designed to aid children in reaching their full potential and to function as independently as possible. Key services offered within the program include:

Comprehensive medical and genetics evaluation

Comprehensive developmental evaluation

Referrals as required to other sub-specialists and ancillary services

Coordinated care for each patient managed by our staff

Regular and/or continuing follow-up care (to be assessed and coordinated with primary care physicians and families based on individual needs)

Adding to this, Dr. Latifa Al Mansoori, Specialist Pediatrician at Tawam Hospital, said: “At Tawam Hospital, we recognize that irrespective of the challenges that a child with Down syndrome must overcome, he or she, like any other child, has the potential to live a complete life and grow to be contributing members of the society. Our staff works with each child’s primary care physician to coordinate the several necessary services that these children need. Additionally, they educate parents so that they can grow to be strong advocates for their children and assist them in locating useful resources within their community.”

The program has already benefited several children and functions as a support system for parents. Speaking further to this, the father of a child who is part of Tawam Hospital’s Down Syndrome Program said: “Our child’s diagnosis was very overwhelming for us, both me and my wife knew very little about Down syndrome. It was very painful to see our baby getting admitted several times over respiratory illnesses. The program at Tawam Hospital really helped us when we were feeling very lost. Today, we’ve come a long way – our son has grown to love life and his future looks bright. He’s very energetic and loves sports and music.” The child’s mother added: “All my children deserve the best that life has to offer and it my job as a mother to ensure that he lives a grand life – providing him with the right medical treatment and support is a part of ensuring a wonderful future for him.”

The Down syndrome clinic at Tawam Hospital is operational every Monday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

For more information about the Down Syndrome Program and services offered at Tawam Hospital, please call 800 50 or visit https://www.seha.ae/.

