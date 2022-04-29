Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover, launched a special summer Oil Service and Summer Safety Check promotion for 5 years+ Land Rover vehicles.

This summer, Land Rover is offering a promotion that costs 39BD. Jaguar Land Rover trained technicians will replace the oil and filter as well as assess the condition of key components to include A/C check-up, battery, brakes, wiper blades, suspension and tyre condition to ensure your vehicle is ready for summer.

Customers can now book their services appointment online through the Land Rover websites.

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager Andi Woolley says: “At Euro Motors we are continuously looking to provide peace of mind through the best services and solutions for customers, along with affordable prices. Our special promotion is designed to ensure reliability and safety during the warm season, and we are excited to have our customers enjoy this special promotion.”

Terms and conditions apply to 2017 models. For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com.

