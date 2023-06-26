Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A series of promotions were held in 10 sales locations throughout Dubai from June 1 to June 6, 2023, as part of the execution of the EU-financed campaign ‘’EUNIQUE’’.

During the above activities the consumers had the opportunity to get informational material like brochures about the EU-financed campaign “EUNIQUE”, learn more about European food safety, premium quality production standards, their unique aroma, and delicious flavor and get free samples to savor the European PDO/PGI products from Greece and Cyprus.

The EU financed campaign “EUNIQUE” aims to promote the delicious European PDO and PGI products from Greece and Cyprus, to UAE and Saudi Arabia and increase their awareness. Some of the participant products in the program are the delicious PDO olives , the full of flavors PDO cheeses and so many other delicious products from Greece and the delicious Loukoumi Geroskipou PGI from Cyprus.

To learn more about the EUNIQUE program visit the website: www.euniqueproducts.eu

