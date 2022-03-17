Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Health, Eng. Fahad Al-Jalajil, met on Monday, March 14th, at his office in Riyadh with His Excellency the Ambassador of the European Union, Mr. Patrick Simonnet, accompanied by the Head of Commercial and Economic Affairs at the European Commission to the kingdom. The meeting dealt with several issues related to health cooperation opportunities between Saudi Arabia and EU countries.

After the meeting, Mr. Simonnet visited the new Seha Virtual Hospital SVH, which is considered the largest of its kind in the world, with a network of more than 130 connected hospitals around the Kingdom, accompanied by the Medical Director, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Hamoud. After that, he visited the Ministry's National Health Command and Control Centre NHCC.

-Ends-