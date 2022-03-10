Cloud Transformation of Etisalat Misr’s BSS supporting the required expansion of 4G network, 5G readiness and Internet of Things (IoT) across Egypt.

Ericsson BSS is a critical foundation for Etisalat Misr’s digital transformation program

Etisalat Misr has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to modernize its Business Support Systems (BSS) in Egypt. The transformation will upgrade and modernize Etisalat Misr’s BSS platform to support data and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) traffic growth, 5G readiness and Internet of Things (IoT).

The agreement will equip Etisalat Misr with a range of upgraded capabilities across all its business operations in the customer, product, and service management domains and for customers, enterprises, partners, network technologies and events. Ericsson BSS will enable Etisalat Misr to further spur innovation and enhance customer satisfaction with more flexibility. The agreement will also secure capacity expansion for Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) using Ericsson Cloud VoLTE technology which will enable a superior customer experience for several millions of users.

The partnership will benefit Etisalat Misr with a low-risk and effective route to address business opportunities in both traditional telecom services, digital services, cloud transformation and IoT. Becoming an integral part of a great customer experience and enabling emerging digital ecosystems, Ericsson BSS products and partner ecosystem are backed by analytics-driven, real-time service and experience control.

Hazem Metwally, Chief Executive Officer at Etisalat Misr says: “It is a pleasure to have Ericsson as our partner that understands our vision and ambitions to evolve and transform our business. Enhancing our business operations in Egypt is essential to improving customers’ services and satisfaction. We are looking forward to the outcomes of this partnership that will be brought, especially with evolving our BSS, Digital transformation, latest network technology readiness, Fintech and IoT."

The myriad of features offered by the transformation will align Etisalat Misr’s digital transformation program with Egypt Vision, thereby increasing consumer and business opportunities through 4G currently and 5G in the future.

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “The acceleration of Digitalization everywhere in the world is transforming lives and opening doors to a whole host of opportunities. Today’s partnership with Etisalat Misr underscores our joint role in this transformation. The BSS transformation agreement is testament to the common vision we share with Etisalat Misr and we are excited to work jointly towards its realization.”

