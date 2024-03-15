Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its preliminary traffic statistics for February 2024.

The carrier welcomed more than 1.4 million guests onboard and saw its load factor average out at 89 per cent across the month.

“In February 2024 we saw a 46 per cent year-on-year growth in customer numbers as we continue our growth strategy,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. “Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 2.9 million are 40 per cent higher than at YTD February 2023.

“February was a busy month; we strengthened our fleet, welcoming three new 787-9s, a move which is aligned to our network expansion strategy of adding new destinations and expanding frequencies into key markets.

“We also announced two additional new routes which will begin this year: to Antalya, Turkey and Jaipur, India, the latter representing our eleventh non-stop connection between Abu Dhabi and the Indian Subcontinent."

