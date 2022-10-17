Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Etihad Etisalat "Mobily," a leading telecom service provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor for Capacity Europe 2022, one of the largest conferences in the telecom industry in Europe, taking place in London from October 18th to 20th, 2022.

Mobily's participation reinforces its leading role in the regional and international telecom sector to build strategic partnerships and explore opportunities in new global markets. Mobily has recently advanced its local and international network infrastructure by investing in several submarine cables, data centers, landing stations, and the international neutral switch in Mobily's "JED1" data center.

Capacity Europe 2022 is a global networking conference for leading telecommunications and network companies around the world, spanning data and connectivity, cloud services, digital infrastructure, data centers, and technology industries.

Mobily's participation in Capacity Europe 2022 reflects the company's leading position in the global arena. This comes as a step forward in their continuous growth in advancing and diversifying their digital services to accomplish significant operational prosperities in accordance with company's vision of promoting digital transformation in different parts of the world.

Thamer A. AlFadda, Senior Vice President of Wholesale & Carrier Services, commenting on Mobily's involvement: "Our participation in Capacity Europe 2022 comes as an affirmation of our role as a digital enabler, and to strengthen our strategic relations with our local and international partners while also discussing areas of collaborations, which would create sustainable growth for the telecommunications sector, and contribute effectively to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in its efforts to transform the digital economy."

Etihad Etisalat Company "Mobily" is considered one of the most reliable and pioneering companies in the Saudi market, providing its users and partners with many high-quality digital services and products with international standards in various technological sectors, including networks, communications, integrated digital solutions, data centers and more.

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company that launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia and the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

