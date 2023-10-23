The agreement comes shortly after Etihad began flights to Copenhagen, Denmark

Abu Dhabi, UAE/Stockholm, Sweden. Etihad Airways and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) have signed a strategic codeshare agreement, so customers of both airlines will enjoy enhanced connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks.



Guests can book on a single ticket and only have to check in once at the start of their flight, with their baggage checked through to their end destination.



Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue Officer said: “Our strategic bilateral agreement with SAS, coming after the start of our flights to Copenhagen, allows more seamless travel for our guests from Northern Europe to enjoy Abu Dhabi, and to connect with our growing global network, including our expanding destinations in the Indian Sub-Continent, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa.



“The tie-in gives our guests one-stop access across Scandinavia to destinations including Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Gothenburg, Bergen and Aarhus.



“This agreement is just the latest in our mission to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s cultural and economic growth by welcoming more guests to our home enjoying enhanced travel benefits and greater treasured experiences.”



SAS Executive, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Paul Verhagen, said: “We are happy for the opportunity to introduce a new codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways.



“This partnership expands the choices available to SAS customers for journeys to Abu Dhabi and beyond, with connections to India, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka and more. We will continue to enhance international connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing seamless travel experiences to our customers."



This agreement strengthens Etihad’s relationship with SAS, including partnering with SAS in the Etihad Guest frequent flyer programme. Etihad Guest members will earn miles when they fly with SAS and vice versa for EuroBonus members, and this facility is now being extended to all flights across both airline networks.



The codeshare is set to come into full service at the end of December 2023, when customers can book across Etihad’s sales channels including Etihad.com and travel agents for travel from January.

