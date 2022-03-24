Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services providers, welcomed a delegation from Argentina led by His Excellency Dr Matias Kulfas, Minister of Productive Development, His Excellency Daniel Filmus, Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation, and Mirta Iriondo, President, Fabrica Argentina de Aviones to their state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The delegation was hosted by Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, and other senior executives from Etihad Engineering. Following a corporate presentation showcasing the comprehensive capabilities and key achievements of the organisation, the group was taken on an extensive tour of Etihad Engineering’s 500,000 sqm facility.

The tour encompassed aircraft hangars at the facility which cover approximately 66,000 sq metres, including dedicated aircraft painting facilities and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously.

In 2019, Etihad Engineering signed a comprehensive agreement with Fabrica Argentina de Aviones (FAdeA), Argentina’s main aircraft manufacturer, to serve MRO customers in South America. As part of the agreement, Etihad Engineering has been supporting FAdeA in developing processes and capabilities to maintain and modify aircraft and aircraft components, while utilising FAdeA’s skilled aviation professionals and well-equipped facilities in South America.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Engineering, said: “Our strategic partnership with FAdeA has been a great success over the last three years, with more than 50 maintenance checks completed so far for third-party customers. As our robust customer footprint continues to grow in South America, I am delighted to welcome our esteemed guests from Argentina to experience our award-winning facilities in Abu Dhabi.”

The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas highlighted the comprehensive approach developed by Etihad Engineering, and the excellent development in the manufacturing of parts, maintenance, and repair of aircraft. He highlighted the importance of the existing cooperation with FAdeA and the possibilities of deepening it, in what he hopes will be part of a growing relationship between the Argentine and Emirati aviation industries.

