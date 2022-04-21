Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Engineering, one of the world’s leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services providers, has signed a Component Agreement with Touchdown Aviation (TDA), a global specialist in the supply, loan, exchange, and repair of aircraft components.

As part of the agreement, TDA will provide Etihad Engineering supply chain solutions locally in Abu Dhabi, to ensure the availability of high demanded aircraft parts.

Frederic Dupont, Vice President Technical Sales & Customer Service, Etihad Engineering said: “As we continue to expand our components repair capabilities, we are delighted to have signed an agreement with Touchdown Aviation, as it will not only contribute to our component services growth strategy and at the same time facilitate parts availability for our customers from across the globe.”

Joey Blok, Director of Sales, Touchdown Aviation said: “I am proud that through intensive cooperation between our respective teams, this Component Agreement has come to life. It’s another step to a long term and fruitful partnership between both TDA and Etihad Engineering. Being able to support our MENA customers with ready to go parts that are stored locally, will give both our companies the opportunity to further develop our position within this steadily growing region for years to come.”

Etihad Engineering’s state-of-the-art 500,000 sqm facility is located in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 140,000 sqm of aircraft parking area, aircraft hangars covering 66,000 sqm, and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously. The company has successfully completed maintenance projects over the years for airlines from all over the world.

For further detail

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae