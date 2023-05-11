Etihad Cargo has completed the TIACA BlueSky Sustainability Verification Programme assessment, receiving an advanced rating against decarbonisation criteria and performing exceptionally well in the area of partnerships and biodiversity protection.

The carrier was the first Middle Eastern airline to join the BlueSky Sustainability Verification Programme and the assessment results demonstrate the progress Etihad Cargo has made on its sustainability journey.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has achieved a major milestone in its sustainability journey, achieving advanced ratings for key criteria in the BlueSky Sustainability Verification Programme assessment. The carrier was the first Middle Eastern airline to join the programme, which aims to assess, verify and validate the sustainability performance of air cargo carriers.

Etihad Cargo completed an evidence-based desktop verification assessment in which independent validators assessed the carrier's sustainability initiatives and programmes against eight key objectives. These eight objectives fall under three main themes, including environment, society, and culture and leadership, and encompass 30 specific actions the air cargo industry should prioritise to maximise its contribution to a sustainable world and minimise its negative environmental impact.

Upon completion of the desktop verification assessment, Etihad Cargo received a dashboard outlining the assessment results. The carrier achieved an advanced rating for the decarbonisation objective, demonstrating the airline's progress in investing in and deploying sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), upgrading aerial fleets and ground vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, reducing energy consumption across its operations, and optimising fleet utilisation.

Etihad Cargo also scored highly in its performance in the area of partnerships. In recent years, Etihad Cargo has taken strides in its decarbonisation journey to deliver its pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through partnerships and industry collaboration. In addition to signing an airline collaboration agreement with Neste to promote the update of SAF, the airline became the first international airline to receive a delivery of SAF in Japan and is working with other global suppliers to secure SAF. Etihad Cargo has also joined forces with CEPSA to advance the research and development of SAF and develop energy alternatives.

The carrier's efforts to protect local and international wildlife, including flora and fauna, were recognised by a strong performance rating for biodiversity protection. The ratings for other criteria, including waste management, supporting economies, livelihood and social well-being, efficiency and workforce, demonstrate Etihad Cargo's significant progress towards achieving its sustainability targets.

"The assessment results Etihad Cargo has achieved are a great achievement," said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo. "While the air cargo industry is moving in the right direction, there is still much to do if the sector is to reach its net-zero targets by 2050. Etihad Cargo is committed to establishing partnerships and developing initiatives that will contribute to a greener future for the air cargo community, and the BlueSky Sustainability Verification Programme is a valuable tool in identifying strengths and areas for improvement. The results will act as an enabler for Etihad Cargo to further advance its sustainability efforts, and the carrier is actively targeting year-on-year progress."

Glyn Hughes, Director General at TIACA said, "I would like to congratulate Etihad Cargo for their TIACA BlueSky assessment results, achieving an advanced rating in the critical area of decarbonisation, which is a testament to the strategic focus and successful execution of a number of programmes and initiatives designed to reduce the impact on the environment while continuing to serve global air cargo markets."

TIACA's BlueSky assessment is designed to be renewed every two years. Etihad Cargo will utilise the personalised dashboard and assessment results to support the carrier's sustainable transformation and will continue to enhance its dedicated cargo sustainability strategy and roadmap.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).