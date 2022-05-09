Fully reusable dining equipment reduces waste

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has unveiled its new Economy class soft furnishings and tableware which will be launched on board in the fourth quarter of the year. The new products have been designed with sustainability and improved guest experience as primary objectives. The announcement was made on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market, a trade event for the travel and tourism industry taking place this week in Dubai.

The Economy class experience will be upgraded with new soft furnishings for all guests in Economy, including a 35% larger pillow with a 200 thread-count cotton cover made locally in the UAE. This is complemented by a soft blanket made from recycled plastic for additional comfort on all flights.

Etihad’s new dining experience features reusable tableware made from recycled high-quality plastic and eliminates the use of single-use plastic. The tray, serving plates and their lids are part of a closed loop recycling system. At the end of their lifecycle, they are collected, washed, ground and reused to make new replacement products.

Etihad is also introducing quality stainless-steel cutlery into the Economy cabin which upgrades the experience and also reduces single-use plastic.

In 2019, Etihad committed to remove 80% of single-use plastic from its operation by the end of 2022 and the introduction of this new inflight equipment ensures the airline meets this sustainability goal. Where possible, Etihad is also moving towards locally produced items which will further improve the overall environmental impact of the operation.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, commented: “Etihad is trailblazing when it comes to sustainability in aviation. Following extensive research and development through our eco-flights over the past few years, we’re proud to reveal the first in a series of enhancements to our inflight experience. Our commitment to sustainability doesn’t come at a compromise to the quality and thoughtfulness behind Etihad’s guest experience, and these innovative new products will further improve our offering. We look forward to rolling out this new experience across the fleet towards the latter part of the year.”

Etihad Economy is renowned for its spacious Economy seating featuring its signature fixed wing headrest which provides optimal support for a restful travel experience. The airline also offers Economy Space seating which provides an additional 4” of legroom for every guest who chooses to upgrade to this option. In addition, Etihad’s passengers may choose neighbour-free seating in Economy for an additional fee, which offers extra privacy and comfort.

This new launch follows a notable year for the airline which introduced its new Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi themed children’s packs across its fleet in February. This was followed by the unveiling of the new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft which entered into service in March and is the first of five A350-1000’s to join the Etihad fleet this year. The A350-1000 features Etihad’s new interior cabin design, including the state-of-the-art Economy and Business class seating.

Between 2019 and 2021, Etihad operated five eco-flights testing a range of operational efficiencies and onboard sustainability initiatives across its network. The eco-flights were operated under the umbrella of the Greenliner programme in partnership with Boeing, and included the region’s first single-use plastic free flight to Brisbane on Earth Day in 2019. These flights paved the way for the introduction of Etihad’s more sustainable inflight experience.

Read Etihad’s full 2020-2021 Sustainability Report here: https://www.etihadaviationgroup.com/en-ae/sustainability or download directly here

