Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As travellers begin flying for the spring break, Etihad Airways is preparing to welcome a large volume of passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport over the weekend and urges travellers to follow the below tips.

Covid related travel restrictions have been completely removed for travellers flying to UK, Bahrain and Ireland, while travellers to Jordan, Maldives or Saudi Arabia need only provide a health declaration form. More information can be found on etihad.com/destinationguide.

Travellers departing from Abu Dhabi will only need to take a PCR test if it is a requirement of their final destination. Passengers who are fully vaccinated do not need a PCR test when returning to Abu Dhabi.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “With the removal of most travel restrictions, we’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board over the coming holiday period. We’re particularly excited to host families over the school spring holiday, who will experience our new ‘Little VIPs’ family-friendly travel experience.”

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, Etihad’s ‘Little VIPs’ offers a dedicated check-in space for families with minimised queuing to make their journeys as smooth as possible. Thoughtful touches include a small set of stairs at check-in counters meaning the younger ones can take a peek at the check-in process with ease. Special Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s themed gifts will also be offered inflight.

Etihad Airways travel tips

Arrive at the airport early: Travellers should check in online and arrive early to complete the airport formalities. During peak times, check-in opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure for non-US flights and two hours before departure for US flights. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.

Get Verified to Fly: For destinations with travel restrictions, travellers should visit 'Manage my booking' on etihad.com to upload their Covid travel documents. Approval will be shared by email giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place. Approved passengers can use fast-track 'Verified to Fly' desks at the airport, or the self-service kiosks.

Use Home Check-in: For more convenient travel options, guests can also check in for their Etihad flight from the comfort of their own home by visiting etihad.com/homecheckin up to seven hours before their flight. This means passengers can check in their bags, choose their seat and collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from their home in Abu Dhabi. Once at Abu Dhabi International Airport, all non-transit passengers who have used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free, making the airport journey seamless. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

Check the flight timing and departure terminal: Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests travelling on selected flights. Please check the latest information on etihad.com or the Etihad app.

