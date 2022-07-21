Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has today announced the extension of its flights between Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar to 14 January 2023.

The service will continue to be operated at the current schedule of three times weekly until 26 November, when a fourth weekly flight will be introduced for the end of year holidays.

The flights will be operated on modern Airbus A320 aircraft, providing travellers with a range of travel options to the popular Indian Ocean archipelago throughout the week.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, said: “Zanzibar is an incredible destination and Etihad looks forward to welcoming more travellers on their way to experience the natural splendour of its islands.

“Our seasonal Zanzibar flights have proven extremely popular with guests from the UAE and across Europe, especially Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France and Italy, and Etihad is on track the pass the 10,000-passenger milestone over the next few weeks.”

Etihad’s seasonal Zanzibar service this year was launched on 17 June and initially scheduled to operate until 18 September before being extended throughout 2022.

Flight schedule for Abu Dhabi – Zanzibar service

Flight Departing Time Arriving Time Aircraft Days EY637 Abu Dhabi 11.45pm Zanzibar 4.25am A320 Tuesday, Friday, Saturday* and Sunday EY638 Zanzibar 6.25pm Abu Dhabi 0.55am A320 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday*

All listed times are local and schedules are subject to change

*Effective 26 November 2022

-Ends-

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae