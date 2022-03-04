DUBAI: Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been selected to provide Etihad Airways with the Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor digital solution for the carrier’s 787 Dreamliner fleet to optimize operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

Etihad has already found benefits from the use of FliteDeck Advisor. During a trial on several of its 787 Dreamliners, the airline found that the digital solution delivered cruise fuel savings of 1.4%, saving an average of 350 kilograms of fuel and 1,100 kilograms of CO2 per flight.

“We have been very pleased with the fuel and cost savings we have achieved with FliteDeck Advisor,” said Sulaiman Yaqoobi, vice president of Flight Operations, Etihad Airways. “FliteDeck Advisor was tested as part of the Etihad Greenliner program, and it is great to now see it deployed across the 787 fleet, helping Etihad achieve efficiency gains and reduce CO2 emissions.”

Since 2019, Boeing and Etihad have collaborated on sustainability efforts centered on the airline's 787 Dreamliner fleet, including on Etihad’s participation in Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator program, where the FliteDeck Advisor solution was initially trialed. In 2021, the two companies renewed and expanded their sustainability alliance to focus on enhancing the efficiency of navigation and flight operations, airframe technologies and sustainable practices to reduce emissions.

Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor analyzes airplane-specific performance metrics for all Boeing aircraft, including changes over time with aircraft age and maintenance action. The tool enables flight crews to make small, real-time adjustments to their course, altitude, and speed to optimize fuel use and minimize the carbon footprint of each flight.

“Etihad has been a tremendous partner in advancing sustainable aviation technologies, and we are excited to continue providing them with solutions that help them decarbonize their fleet while meeting their commercial goals,” said Duane Wehking, vice president of Digital Aviation Solutions at Boeing Global Services.

Boeing provides several other digital solutions and services to Etihad's 787 fleet including Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro, Jeppesen Crew Rostering and Boeing Wind Updates, which provide crew scheduling, charting, navigation, and flight efficiency capabilities.

With 39 Boeing Dreamliner airplanes currently in operation, Etihad is the largest operator in the Middle East of the 787, a family of airplanes designed with superior efficiency which allows airlines to profitably open new routes to fly people directly where they’d like to go in exceptional comfort.

Boeing’s strategy to decarbonize aerospace is focused on four key areas, spanning fleet renewal, operational efficiency, renewable energy and advanced technology. Within the operational efficiency strategy, Boeing Global Services provides a portfolio of services including data analytics tools to help customers uncover cost or efficiency savings that reduce fuel consumption.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.