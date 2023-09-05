

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ETHER by Cloud Spaces, a leading platform for retail business opportunities, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. This collaboration is centred on empowering women-owned start-ups, providing them with smoother access to the retail market. The partnership entails a unique opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products at ETHER, giving them the perfect opportunity to truly succeed.



The partnership aims to create a supportive and nurturing environment for women entrepreneurs to flourish in the business world. By offering a platform for women-owned businesses to showcase their products, ETHER by Cloud Spaces and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council are working together to foster growth and success for aspiring women entrepreneurs. This partnership also aligns with the Abu Dhabi government's vision to nurture and develop the local start-up ecosystem.



The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been instrumental in enhancing women's contributions to the sustainable economic development of the Emirate. Their commitment to enabling women to reach new levels in the business and investment sector has greatly inspired future generations of ambitious entrepreneurs.



"We are thrilled to join forces with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in our mission to empower Emirati women entrepreneurs," said Malak Smejkalova Senior Director – Innovation of Cloud Spaces. "By providing women-owned start-ups with access to retail opportunities through our platform, we hope to facilitate their entry into the market and support their journey towards success."



The partnership includes an array of efforts to support women-owned start-ups. ETHER by Cloud Spaces will offer a dedicated platform for these businesses to showcase their products, while the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will provide support, guidance, and advice to facilitate their smooth entry into the retail market. Some of the brands supported by the council at ETHER include Mimosa Beauty Lounge, Orosa Official, Shaksy, Flow Fit Activewear, Be Spoke Atelier, and Deine, amongst others.



"We are proud to forge this strategic partnership with ETHER by Cloud Spaces, aimed at empowering Emirati women entrepreneurs and encouraging them to bring forth their innovative concepts into the retail space," stated Fatma Helal, Director of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. "Through this collaboration, we aspire to provide a supportive platform for women-owned start-ups to showcase their products, fostering their growth and success in the business world and contributing to the sustainable economic development of the Emirate."



The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council share the same ethos as ETHER with both believing in fostering an entrepreneurial culture and encouraging ambitious women to develop their projects and expand their businesses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This partnership strengthens their commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs across various sectors in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.



Through this collaboration, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will offer the opportunity to showcase products at ETHER by Cloud Spaces to all women registered in the council. This support will provide a nurturing environment for them, promoting their growth and development in the retail sector, whilst also providing them with the right exposure and resources to really flourish.



For more information check out ETHER by Cloud Spaces on Instagram or visit the website at www.etherbycs.com. Store Location: L1083), Yas Mall - Fashion area - 1st Floor - Abu Dhabi, UAE.