Estonia's 12 Leading Tech Companies Converge at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 to Pioneer the Future of Technology.

Estonia's Remarkable ICT Expertise Meets the Middle East, Forging B2G Collaborations.

MiCa: Auve Tech Unveils its Latest Autonomous Vehicle Innovation.

MOUs Galore as Companies like Auve, Robotics 5.0, and GScan Seek to Revolutionise the Region.

Dubai: Estonia, the trailblazer in digital innovation, is all set to make its mark at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, showcasing its unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of technology. With 12 Estonian tech companies actively seeking collaboration opportunities, GITEX GLOBAL 2023 promises to be a hub of visionary technological prowess.

Estonia's global recognition as one of the foremost digital nations finds its roots in pioneering public service innovations, firmly placing it on the world stage. It boasts an impressive tally of ten unicorns and a per capita rate of successful startups that surpasses all other European countries.

At GITEX Global 2023, Estonia's roster of 12 technology companies will present cutting-edge innovations and introduce visitors to the nation's celebrated digital achievements. The participating companies encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from cyber defense services and smart mobility solutions to global connectivity experts and pioneers of Muon Flux technology, designed to enhance safety and construction practices across various industries.

Notably, companies like Nortal and Auve Tech, a top-ranking developer and manufacturer of autonomous vehicles, have already established their presence in the region, and have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with UAE and KSA representatives, indicating their intent to collaborate and forge partnerships in the near future.

Auve Tech, the pioneering leader in autonomous vehicles, is set to unveil MiCa, its new-generation self-driving vehicle, for the first time in the region at GITEX GLOBAL 2023. MiCa represents a groundbreaking reimagining of autonomous vehicles, equipped with advanced sensors and software solutions that push the boundaries of autonomous driving to new heights.

Achieving road readiness in Japan, MiCa marks a significant milestone in global autonomous transport, and Mr Taavi Rõivas, Estonia's former Prime Minister, will be present to engage in discussions about the future of autonomous vehicles, legislative matters, and the broader realm of last-mile solutions.

The region is no stranger to Estonia's innovative technologies and services, with the establishment of the UAE-Estonian Business Council in 2022 solidifying and expediting cooperation between the two nations.

Estonia's remarkable achievements in technology are driven by its smart and creative workforce. The country has introduced specialized education programs to incentivize young students to choose ICT as their profession and attract talented individuals from diverse industries to explore programming. At GITEX, Estonia's Minister of Education will address crucial topics such as future-generation skills, innovative educational technology solutions, and the power of AI-driven learning.

Notable MOUs and agreements already signed include partnerships between:

Auve Tech and Emirates Driving Company (Abu Dhabi)

Auve Tech and the Ministry of Investment (KSA)

Auve Tech and Ooredoo (Strategic Teaming Agreement) in Qatar

Robotics 5.0 and the Ministry of Investment (KSA)

GScan and Shamal Investment LLC (KSA)

Estonia's presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 promises a glimpse into a digital future powered by innovation and collaboration. For more information, visit Gitex 2023 — Trade with Estonia.