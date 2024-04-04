Baghdad: Elegancia Healthcare W.L.L, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding has entered into a strategic agreement with the Ministry of Health to manage and operate the 492-bed Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qaar Governorate, Republic of Iraq. The agreement was signed by Dr. Rashid Najm Al-Khalidi, Director General of Dhi Qar Health Department, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Dawamna, in his capacity as a Board Member of Estithmar Holding, and in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Health, Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, and HE Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Iraq, in addition to Mr. Joseph Hazel, Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Healthcare.

The agreement aims to elevate the current healthcare standards at Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital, in addition to enhancing operational efficiency, improving service levels, and expanding its medical specialties. It also seeks to achieve these goals by adopting the latest administrative and operational methodologies, leveraging Elegancia Healthcare's extensive expertise and excellence in managing and operating healthcare facilities.

The scope of the agreement includes providing tailored medical services to meet the needs of residents in the governorate and neighboring areas. It involves providing Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital with a diverse team of international and local medical experts. The scope of work covers comprehensive healthcare services, including medical procedures and the operational and maintenance aspects of the hospital, as well as managing human resources, supply chain and offering technical support.

Eng. Mohamed Bin Badr Al-Sadah, CEO of Estithmar Holding, commented on this collaboration, saying: "This strategic move further enriches and adds to the number of projects and healthcare initiatives spearheaded by Estithmar Holding in Iraq. Through this agreement Elegancia Healthcare will undertake the management and operation of Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital, ensuring the delivery of top-tier healthcare services."

Al-Sadah further added: “This agreement underscores our dedication to our business strategy which seeks to expand our presence in the healthcare sector. Our goal is to work towards enhancing and expanding our business portfolio to foster growth opportunities and add value for our shareholders.”

Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, boasts an extensive track record in successfully operating and managing several hospitals. Among its notable ventures, Elegancia co-owns and operates The View Hospital in collaboration with Cedars- Sinai, and

the Korean Medical Center in Darb Lusail, Qatar, in partnership with prominent Korean medical institutions, including Asan Medical Center, AHNKANG, EHL Bio, Lime Tree Dental Hospital and JK Medical Group.

Moreover, the company has broadened its global presence by signing an agreement with the Algerian Ministry of Health to establish the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital.

Additionally, Elegancia Healthcare has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health in the Republic of Uzbekistan to establish a multi-specialty healthcare facility and undertake other healthcare initiatives across various countries.

About Elegancia Healthcare:

Elegancia Healthcare, a distinguished subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, proudly stands at the forefront of healthcare leadership in Qatar. Built on the pillars of compassion and global excellence, the company is resolute in its mission to deliver unparalleled patient-centric experiences, empowering individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The View Hospital, in collaboration with Cedars Sinai, epitomizes modern healthcare excellence, boasting exceptional medical personnel and cutting-edge technologies, and includes 240 single-bed en-suite rooms, 62 VIP suites, six ambassador suites, and three royal suites.

The Korean Medical Center (KMC) is set to revolutionize healthcare by introducing Korean medical principles to the GCC region. As the first exclusive provider of its kind, KMC partners with prestigious Korean medical institutions such as JK Medical Group, AHNKANG, EHL Bio and Asan Medical Center, offering a wide array of specialized medical services.

In line with its strategic vision for international expansion and investment in the healthcare sector, Elegancia Healthcare is poised to open the Algerian Qatari-German Hospital by the end of 2025. This milestone partnership with the Algerian National Investment Fund marks a pivotal step towards bolstering the Algerian healthcare landscape, addressing diverse medical needs and reducing reliance on foreign medical treatment for Algerian citizens.