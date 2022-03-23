Muscat: Acknowledging the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to drive socio-economic progress and as part of its continued commitment to community service, Eshraqa, Khimji Ramdas’ Social Development Arm, recently donated a variety of medical equipment to Bidiyah Health Center. The donation included nine specialized medical equipment catering to different units of the hospital like the pediatric ward, X-Ray and ophthalmology. In addition, it also included mobile carts and medical examination assessment tools, which would prove beneficial in improving the efficiency of the Health Center.

The inaugural event held on 16 March 2022, under the auspices of H.E. Mahmood bin Abdullah Al Saeedi, Wali of Bidiyah, in the presence of a number of key officials from the Ministry of Health and directors of various departments. Representing Eshraqa at the event was Mr. Nailesh Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas Group and Mr. Mahmoud Al-Saqri, Social Responsibility Manager - Eshraqa at Khimji Ramdas.

The ceremony commenced with a speech by Mr. Mohammed Al-Naziri, Supervisor of Administrative and Financial Services for Healthcare Services in Bidiyah. In his speech, Al-Naziri commended the initiative and appreciated Eshraqa’s ongoing efforts in supporting the healthcare sector through meaningful donations that meet the varying needs of patients at the Health Centre. This initiative further attests to Eshraqa’s unfaltering commitment to effectively engage with the community, enhance Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), and contribute to the development of healthcare services in Bidiyah.

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Mahmood Al Saeedi, Wali of Bidiyah said, “Eshraqa, Khimji Ramdas’ Social Development Arm, has always played a pivotal role in initiating a number of community welfare drives which have had a positive, long-term impact on the local community. Eshraqa has led by example, and we applaud their continuous efforts geared at enhancing the lives of people.”

“At Eshraqa Khimji Ramdas, we continuously conceptualize innovative ways to better serve the society. At the same time, we also lay a keen focus on enhancing the quality of our social activities. Through initiatives like these we want to uphold our duties as responsible corporate citizens and help fulfill the national socio-economic objectives of our esteemed government,” Mr. Mahmoud Al-Saqri, Social Responsibility Manager – Eshraqa stated.

Aligning its vision to mirror the national agenda and the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040, Eshraqa has remained committed to playing an active role in the development of society by focusing on four main pillars - Education, Health, Community Wellbeing, and Training.