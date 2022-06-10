Global leader in digital security ESET, recently acknowledged outstanding successes and innovations of its partners at its annual Partner Awards events held from April to June in Namibia, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

With growth and sustainability as its central theme for 2022, the awards aim to recognise and reward excellent performance, resilience, as well as a commitment and meaningful contribution to ESET’s vision of protecting digital progress in Southern Africa.

CEO of ESET South Africa, Carey van Vlaanderen, says this year’s awards were particularly exciting given ESET’s new brand positioning. “We’re thrilled that our valued partners have championed our core belief about the power of human ideas as a catalyst for technological progress which deserves to be protected. This year’s cohort of winners represent a diverse partner ecosystem that not only enables digital transformation but pioneers its safety and security.”

The awards are divided into sales, revenue and retention in various segments. Sales and Marketing Director of ESET Southern Africa, Stephen Flynn says the 2022 cohort of partner award winners have exceeded expectations. “In our increasingly complex digital world where businesses and communities are built on a foundation of technology, safeguarding progress has never been more important. Our partners have exemplified excellent service and a commitment to a bright future in which technological innovation can flourish.”

“Partnership and collaboration are critical to ESET’s success and we, together with our partners, are proud to play a role in protecting customers and businesses in Southern Africa and beyond,” adds Flynn.

The top winners of the 2022 ESET Partner Awards:

Retention Champion - NETSEC (Pty) Ltd

Top New Sales Champion – EMID (Pty) Ltd

Sales Growth Champion – EMID (Pty) Ltd

Consumer Sales Champion – Dial a Nerd

SMB Sales Champion – First Technology KZN

Mid-Market Sales Champion – First Technology KZN

Enterprise Sales Champion – NETSEC (Pty) Ltd

Highest Revenue Champion – NETSEC (Pty) Ltd

Cloud Sales Champion – NETSEC (Pty) Ltd

MSP Sales Champion – Cyberlogic

For a complete list of all the winners, please visit: ESET Top-Performing Partner Awards | ESET