Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in digital security, announced that it has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Endpoint Protection, Detection & Response (EPDR) 2022 report, where the business’ EPDR solutions were awarded Leader status in all categories of Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership. KuppingerCole analyzed vendors based on a correlated view of Market and Product Leadership rankings, where ESET was recognized as a Market Champion. Furthermore, based on a correlated view of the Product and Innovation Leadership rankings, ESET came out as a Technology Leader.

KuppingerCole, an international and independent analyst organization, helps IT organizations by defining leaders amongst market vendors and the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass EPDR 2022 report provides a specific overview of vendors’ EPDR solutions. The report covers the trends influencing this segment and the essential capabilities required of EPDR solutions, and also provides ratings on how well the solutions meet expectations.

Analyzed in the report, ESET Inspect is the foundation of ESET’s extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities and works together with ESET PROTECT to offer a complete security solution that is optimized for customers’ ease of use. Furthermore, the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Enterprise demonstrate that ESET Inspect is able to provide organizations with excellent visibility and context throughout all attack stages. As an XDR-enabling solution, ESET Inspect is a sophisticated tool with advanced threat hunting and incident response capabilities, and together with ESET PROTECT offers deep network visibility, cloud-based threat defenses, and more. Overall, ESET has continuously been named a top player and a leader in the industry for its balanced protection, detection and response security offering.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in all the categories of KuppingerCole’s report, because at ESET, we believe in taking a multi-layered, high performance approach to our technologies, working closely with our customers for an optimized and complete security solution,” said Ignacio Sbampato, chief business officer at ESET. “Since our inception, we have been a pioneer in developing our machine learning capabilities to fight the toughest digital security challenges of today. And this recognition is testament to our relentless drive for progressive and innovative solutions for our customers.”

For more information on ESET’s results in this report, click here.

-Ends-

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

PR Contact

Sanjeev

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com