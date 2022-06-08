Esaal, one of the leading online consultancy platforms for physical and mental health consultations in MENA, has raised the last tranche of the $1.7 million seed funding bringing its total investment to $3 million led by A15. This cut will be capitalized for the product expansion across the Middle East by investing in product development and increasing talent acquisition. The online consultancy platform is currently operational in eight countries - including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Palestine, and Iraq.

This tranche brings the total funding raised from the venture capital firm to $3 million since its launch in 2018. A15 has been backing Esaal since it has been founded to solve the rising health needs in one of the world’s most underserved markets in accessing health and wellness digital services. The online consultation portal allows users to connect with certified experts in a variety of fields and seek answers to their concerns through its user-friendly interface.

Fadi Doss, CEO at Esaal said: “Esaal is not only in the business of consultations on physical health, but also addresses problems in other segments, including mental health and nutrition. We are focussing on expanding our services so that people across the MENA region can access better holistic health care solutions. We benefited from the pandemic-induced lockdown, which opened opportunities in health tech. Between 2020 and 2021, our user base grew from 55 per cent and currently we stand at over 1 million.”

Talking about the latest seed funding raised by online consultancy platform, Doss said that Esaal has received enormous support from strategic investors such as A15 during its incredible journey of building a solution. “We have only scratched the surface in an untapped market and are actively working to secure further capital to fuel our continued growth. Millions of people across an enormous region would benefit from our fresh approach to holistic health and we are thrilled to be able to keep growing and connecting more health professionals with patients in underserved markets. Esaal has become a name synonymous with trust, quality and access to health and wellness professionals that can help users obtain better outcomes,” he added.

The online health consultancy platform, which is now available in Arabic and English to serve a wider range of audience, has emerged as a platform for personalised follow-ups and on-spot consultation features that match the needs of the individuals, leveraging a network of medical experts and specialists who are quick to respond and assist users. In addition to providing services to individuals, Esaal also offers an Employee Wellness Programmes for businesses of all sizes and currently serves more than 15000 employees in a range of industries through partnering with 10 mid-large sized companies and has partnered with several NGOs to support wellness-related programs.

Esaal has enlisted over 350 consultants on its platform to provide consultations on a broad range of issues - including anxiety, physiotherapy, paediatrics and nutrition. Users access these services via an app (text, video/voice calls and in-person visitations) and have a convenient range of payment options - including Fawry, Vodafone cash or credit card. Available on the iOS and Android AppStore, Esaal is the only service in the region offering this type of comprehensive integrated, one-stop-shop solution - saving patients time, money, and a swifter access to health professionals at the touch of a button.

-Ends-

