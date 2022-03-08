UAE: EROS, the leading retailer in the UAE, today announced that it is opening its 14th store in Dubai Hills Mall.

The Middle East’s leading electronics retailer currently operates 13 stores across the UAE and will continue its expansion plans by opening more stores in the UAE by 2022. This is part of its billion-dollar strategy to open more stores in the Emirates and create more jobs to help boost the UAE retail sector. This is also in line with the strategy to get closer to the customers of newly developed areas of Dubai.

In addition, EROS has focused on scaling up its investments in its digital experience while also keeping a priority on what a customer experiences while shopping in person. The new store will feature premium home appliances and electronic brands, such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, computers, and appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and accessories - with a range of exciting offers, payment schemes and delivery options.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone to our newest retail location that focuses on shopping convenience for a range of premium electronics and digital products,” said Mohammad Badri, Director, EROS Group. “As part of our expansion strategy, we want to offer customers a seamless omnichannel experience and convenience. The new store will help us to engage and interact with our customers better,” added Badri.

Also, part of its sustainability drive, the retailer will discontinue plastic bags from all its stores and switch to eco-friendly paper bags.

EROS saw its business grow since the pandemic and has built a strong brand loyalty for over 54 years. Today, it has one of the largest portfolios of popular brands like Samsung, Hitachi, TCL, Ariston, and Midea, amongst others.

About EROS Group:

EROS Group is a 54-years reputed organisation specialising in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The organisation proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 14 retail stores including 3 Samsung & 2 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centres across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae or www.eros.ae