Ericsson Time-Critical Communication was recognized at the recently concluded MWC 2022 event in Barcelona. The company is a recipient of the GTI Award 2022 for “Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology” as well as the Outstanding Award for significant contribution to the industry.

Launched in October 2021, Time-Critical Communication is an end-to-end software toolbox for 5G networks that delivers the consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by time-critical applications and services for consumers, enterprises, and public sector. For instance, it strives to enable lag-free games, immersive AR and VR sport events experience, seamless remote control in factories, and increased road safety.

The toolbox combines 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication (URLLC) standard with Ericsson innovations to mitigate major causes of latency, unlocking a wide range of latency-sensitive use cases in real-time media, remote control, mobility automation, and industrial control.

Marie Hogan, Head of Mobile Broadband Voice and New Business at Ericsson Networks, says: “It is heartening to see our effort to enable the benefits of 5G acknowledged by the industry. We will continue to work closely with our ecosystem partners to bring more time-critical use cases to life.”

Ericsson has been piloting 5G for time-critical use cases since 2017 with customers and industry partners in extensive proof of concept (PoC) demos and trials ranging from jet engine production, factory automation safety to driverless minibuses.

Ericsson, together with a European communications service provider and other ecosystem partners, also recently showed at MWC 2022 the potential benefits of Time-Critical Communication for AR streaming applications with enhanced quality of experience.

-Ends-

About GTI Awards

The GTI Awards program aims to acknowledge achievements and success of industry players in 4G evolution and 5G development across a wide range of market segments.

Related links

Time-Critical Communication

Ericsson launches Time-Critical Communication for real-time 5G experiences

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com