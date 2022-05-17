Ericsson is also set to conduct keynote sessions around expanding the boundaries of technology as well as ways to efficiently develop digital policies for the digital future

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced its participation at GSMA’s Mobile 360 convention that will run from 17 - 18 May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Participating as a sponsor of the event, Ericsson will be taking part in GSMA’s round table on Spectrum technology. Ericsson is also set to conduct keynote sessions around expanding the boundaries of technology. Ericsson will also be highlighting several strategic collaborations with its partners to drive sustainability initiatives across the Kingdom.

Ericsson will also highlight its vast expertise in leveraging innovative digital technologies to drive energy-efficient strategies for mobile networks, allowing Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in the Kingdom to positively contribute to the nation’s digital ambitions.

Since commencing operations in Saudi Arabia, Ericsson has played a pivotal role in expanding the country’s mobile network infrastructure and modernizing operator systems, significantly contributing to the digital development of the nation. As the Kingdom looks to transition from an oil-reliant economy to a sustainable knowledge-based economy, Ericsson reaffirms its commitment at GSMA Mobile 360 to continue focusing on intelligent energy-efficient ICT development to help achieve the numerous sustainability goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

