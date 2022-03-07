Ericsson’s commercial 5G leadership and technology evolution is independently known industry-wide

Ericsson positioned as a Leader for the second year in a row

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report by Gartner.

Published on February 23, Ericsson is recognized in the Leaders quadrant and is positioned highest for its Ability to Execute. Ericsson was also named a Leader in the corresponding 2021 report – the first time Gartner conducted a 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report.

Vendors offering 5G solutions for communications service providers were comprehensively and independently assessed and evaluated by Gartner experts on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, to provide a market snapshot on 5G infrastructure abilities.

Ericsson understands that end-to-end 5G network infrastructure vendors were evaluated on how they enable IT provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective and to positively impact revenue, retention and reputation within the Gartner view of the market. The assessment of Ability to Execute included Ericsson’s products and services, operations, Sales execution and pricing, Market Responsiveness and Track Record, Marketing Execution, Customer Experience, and Overall Viability.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: “It is pleasing to see that Ericsson’s 5G vision – from thought leadership through to collaborating effectively with the industry – as well as our second-to-none ability to execute in 5G has, once again been recognized as a Leader by Gartner.

“We consider our positioning in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers by Gartner as confirmation of our commitment to always keep the needs of our customers top of mind.”

Ericsson, as an industry leader in 5G networks, currently has 170 commercial 5G agreements with unique communications service providers (CSPs) and powers 114 live 5G networks across the globe.

Ericsson continuously evolves its end-to-end 5G offerings, which include 5G RAN with the energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System, Cloud RAN, Ericsson Silicon, 5G Core, Orchestration, BSS and 5G Transport as well as professional services. The company has introduced innovative software solutions such as Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, 5G Carrier Aggregation and Uplink Booster, which significantly improve coverage, user throughput and spectral efficiency.

Ericsson has designed the solutions mentioned in the report to support communications service providers (CSPs) in deploying and evolving 5G to ensure the best user experience. In addition, Ericsson Radio System products delivered since 2015 can support 5G New Radio (NR) capability through remote software installation.

Ericsson Digital Services offers a cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution for smarter networks to drive smarter business, allowing communications service providers to offer a multitude of new business opportunities for mobile users and industries.

Ericsson’s 5G Core solution combines Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core network functions into a common cloud-native platform that supports 5G NR Standalone and Non-standalone, as well as previous generations for efficient total cost of ownership and smooth migration to 5G.

Download the full report: the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers

