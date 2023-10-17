Applications are open to youth 16-35 years of age.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and “Hack for Earth” have partnered to launch the ‘Hack for Earth at COP28 co-organized with Ericsson’, taking place between 1 and 3 December 2023, online.

The objective of the hackathon is to identify innovative sustainability solutions using technology, creativity, and connectivity creating tomorrow’s solutions from today’s sustainability challenges.

In light of the United Nations conference on climate change COP28, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates between November 30 and December 12, 2023, the participants will focus on creating innovative and viable solutions in this year’s 8 challenge categories: Energy, Transport, Food, Partnership, Education, Sustainable Cities, Water and Environment.

Ann Molin, Founder and Secretary General of Hack for Earth Foundation says: “We are happy to partner with Ericsson for our upcoming Hack for Earth hackathon at COP28, a company with as bold an ambitious agenda as ourselves for sustainable innovation for our future. I believe we will create a most impactful hackathon at COP28 through this partnership!”

Fida Kibbi, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are happy to partner with Hack for Earth to identify innovative sustainability solutions driven by technology, creativity, and connectivity. Ericsson remains committed to leveraging our technology to contribute to solutions that drive positive change in society responsibly. We are looking forward to the creative solutions from the participants of the Hack for Earth at COP28 co-organized with Ericsson.”

Applications are open to youth 16-35 years of age via the link: Hack for Earth at COP28 co-organized with Ericsson

A total of eight winning teams will be chosen - one winning team from each category in the Hack for Earth at COP28 co-organized with Ericsson. The winning teams will enter into Hack for Earth’s 6-months custom acceleration program, Build for Earth.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com