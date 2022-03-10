Enwan Developments is participating in Asemat Alamal Exhibition, with Pixel Technology Plaza and Oxygen Medical Tower projects in the New Administrative Capital.



Mohamed Salem, CEO of Enwan Developments, said that the company has a plan to participate in several real estate exhibitions during the current period, including Al-Ahram Real Estate Exhibition, Asemat Alamal, and THE REAL ESTATE MALL exhibition due to the importance of these exhibitions in the good marketing of products Real estate companies and a real opportunity to know the needs of customers on the ground.

Salem explained that there are special offers that will be announced during the exhibition period in which the company will participate, related to payment systems and reservation advances.



He added that the company owns the first Technology Plaza in the Administrative Capital called Pixel project, pointing out that it is characterized by several single services within the New Administrative Capital, foremost of which is the distinguished location, which is in the middle of the computer companies area and near Al-Massa Hotel, which is what It makes it a modern architectural icon within the entire Middle East region.



The project is characterized by a diversity of spaces to suit all customers' needs, as well as a unique design that makes it different from the rest of the projects of the New Administrative Capital, explaining that the project over an area of about 6.483 square meters, and includes a number of administrative offices up to 102 administrative offices, with an area of ​​4.338 meters, as well as 48 units. Commercial with various spaces, with an area of ​​2.055 square meters.



He explained that the company’s project is distinguished by its inclusion of some modern technologies that make it unique, such as “smart glass to display advertisements for owners of administrative and commercial units,” noting that the mall also includes a permanent exhibition area for modern technologies from the largest technology companies in the world, as well as an online store, which will be delivered after a year Only one, which enables the owners of shops and administrative headquarters to start the process of selling their products and services before implementing the project.



On the second project, he stressed that it is Oxygen Medical Tower project, and it is the first medical project within the Administrative Capital, and it includes a group of fully-finished medical clinics in the Downtown area, and is located on axes and main roads in the capital and in front of the International Hospital in the Administrative Capital.



He explained that the project area is 2,205 square meters, and the total number of medical units is about 165 units, with an area of ​​7,260 square metres, in addition to that it also includes commercial units of about 28 units with an area of ​​1,190 square metres.

-Ends-