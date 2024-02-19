Enwan Developments Company, announced launching its latest project in the Fifth Settlement district in New Cairo, named "MARAYA Plaza", with investments one billion pounds, on an area of ​​2000 square meters.



Eng. Mohamed Salem, Founder and CEO of Enwan Developments, said that New Cairo is one of the fully developed cities that has a high occupancy rate, which allows a strong demand for investment and service projects there, besides the city’s proximity to the New Administrative Capital, increases the demand for housing and investment, explaining that the company’s new project consists of two connected buildings allocated for commercial, administrative, and medical activities with different areas.



He added that the new project is distinguished with its unique location, as it is located in the second distinguished sector on Northern 90th street in the Fifth Settlement,

next to the headquarters of the major international companies in Egypt, it includes a ground floor, 6 typical floors, and 2 underground garage floors on total land area, and the project's foot-print is 35%, as the project is divided into the ground and the first floors which are allocated to the commercial activity, and the rest are allocated to the medical and administrative part.



He pointed that they contracted with "Azure Architects" office as an engineering consultant and architectural designer for the project, due to its strong experience in working on various projects, as the company plans to implement an integrated project that makes the most of its unique location, pointing that the project includes a package of integrated services, the most notable are parking areas, two separate entrances, and an open smoking area.



He assured that the company offers flexible payment systems to clients, with a down payment starting from 10% and the rest over appropriate periods up to 7 years, and these payment systems have been carefully studied to suit market changes as well as the clients purchasing power, adding that the company has a strong plan to market the project, especially as it owns a strong clients database.