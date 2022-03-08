Dubai, UAE – Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) UAE, the local chapter of the dynamic global network of entrepreneurs, has celebrated 25 years of operations in the UAE – reflecting a quarter of a century journey of growth in alignment with that of the nation's progress.

Since 1997, EO UAE has worked alongside partners in government, industry, academia and community groups, to achieve the ambitious goals of the country.

Over two-and-a-half decades, the chapter has built a vibrant and prominent community of 149 entrepreneurs across the seven emirates, who have collectively fuelled more than AED6 billion in business across 125 companies in the UAE and wider region. EO UAE members drive job creation across 25 sectors and employ over 15,000 people in the country.



The organization hosts exclusive executive learning events each month to help its business members gain insight on taking their business to the next level. The chapter also features inspirational talks from globally renowned experts and facilitates peer-to-peer exchanges both locally and across the EO's network of 211 chapters in 60 countries. This year, the organization will host a Masterclass on Evolutionary Entrepreneurship with Bill Aulet (Award Winning MIT Professor & Best-Selling Author) from 11th to 13th March on Disciplined Entrepreneurship and building muscles to be anti-fragile.



Mazen Omair- EO UAE President for 2021/2022, said: “We are delighted to celebrate 25 years of leading the advancement of entrepreneurship in the UAE. EO UAE members have worked on some of the most prestigious projects in the country and contributed toward fuelling billions worth of business to drive economic growth and job creation, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the nation's ambition to have an internationally competitive and knowledge-based economy.”

He added: “Our success reinforces the fundamental elements needed in to drive entrepreneurship – that we are part of a network that enables us to leverage the strengths of different members from every corner of the globe, have honest conversations, and learn from one another by sharing experiences, successes and failures. Our members thrive and grow because of the connections they make and the relationships they develop, and we are invested in one another’s growth and success. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to continue deepening our network's connections and progressing entrepreneurship in the UAE.”