Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today signed a strategic agreement with the Retired Military Personnel Association (RMPA) in Abu Dhabi to further develop the UAE’s retail infrastructure and contribute towards the country’s growing energy needs. The agreement will enable ENOC to review between 40 to 60 strategically located sites owned by RMPA to build its state-of-the-art service stations over the next five years.

Furthermore, the Group will strengthen its portfolio by building between 4 to 6 full-service stations each year in the capital over the five-year period to meet the growing demand of customers for its high-quality services and products. Under the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ENOC will commence work on 4 projects with the RMPA this year.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC and His Excellency Major General Pilot (R) Khalaf Nasser Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of RMPA, at the ENOC office in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

His Excellency Major General Pilot (R) Khalaf Nasser Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of RMPA, said: “Based on the directives of the wise leadership and in line with our commitment to the social and cultural development of the members of the association and the UAE society in general, we are honoured to cooperate with ENOC Group to contribute to the development of the national infrastructure to serve the community. This agreement is based on the sustainable vision of serving the members of the Retired Military Association by providing programs, activities, and events that benefit them and improve the quality of life.”

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Strategic partnerships are key as we continue to expand the Group’s footprint and meet the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy in the UAE. We are delighted to collaborate with the Retired Military Personnel Association to enhance the customer experience with a range of fuel, automotive and retail services. The expansion of our service station network builds on our goal of boosting the infrastructural capacities of the nation, strengthening competitiveness, and creating long-term value in the UAE economy.”

Through the partnership, ENOC will give priority to attracting and retaining both talented UAE nationals and families of RMPA members to build national competencies and boost economic growth. ENOC will also support the RMPA, an entity under the UAE Armed Forces, by promoting their products in its convenience stores.

