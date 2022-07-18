Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, recently won two prestigious awards for its Service Station of the Future in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

During the 12th edition of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), ENOC Group’s futuristic service station was recognised for its environmental protection practices. The award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council to H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, who attended the ceremony along with Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director at ENOC Retail.

In addition, the station was recognised for its ‘Best Energy Management Systems in Industrial Facilities’ at The Arab Energy Efficiency Day awards, which was presented by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States/Energy Management.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, said: “The Service Station of the Future has won numerous accolades since its opening, and is a strong example of our commitment to innovation and sustainability. It is an honour to be recognised for our innovative and sustainable practices that positively contribute to the development of the transportation sector. Incorporating such practices in our operations is crucial for us as a leading energy player, which is in line with the objectives of the UAE Government to make Dubai an environment-friendly city with the least carbon footprint in the world by 2050.”

The station, which takes the form of the UAE’s national tree, the ghaf, is also the first station in the region to incorporate an on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy, marking a true innovation in fuel retail. In a move to incorporate renewable energy to generate power and enable the station to be energy efficient, 283 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed to generate 143 MWh of solar power every year, and a 25-metre wind turbine generates 12.7 MWh of wind energy annually.

It features digital signage in the station consisting of 12 million LED chips that illuminate digital screens onsite in addition to other features such as electric-vehicle chargers and multi-media interactive advanced dispensers.

The Service Station of the Future also received the LEED platinum certification, an internationally recognised building certification system from the US Green Building Council, making it the first service station in the world to obtain this certification. The service station has also won a number of awards including The Architecture MasterPrize 2021, the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from Idea of the Year Awards, Sustainable Project of the Year and Innovation in Design awards from Design Middle East Awards.