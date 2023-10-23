Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced a partnership with South African company ‘Shop Beat’ to enhance customer engagement and delivery of a unique shopping experience across ZOOM convenience stores. Through the partnership, ZOOM gains access to Shop Beat’s innovative in-store audio solution that seamlessly integrates music, advertising messages, broadcasts, and prayer times. The solution will also feature the “Adhan” for the first time in petrol stations in Dubai using tailored latitude/longitude calculations to ensure accurate implementation.

Underscoring ENOC Group’s dedication to customer-centric innovation, the solution aims to redefine ZOOM’s retail experience among the customers. The adoption of the solution is expected to elevate customers’ day-to-day experience offering an immersive shopping environment that not only entertains but also informs customers, revolutionising the way they interact with brands and products.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As part of our commitment to advancing customers’ experience, ENOC Group is dedicated to adopting innovative solutions contributing towards the development of the country’s retail sector. This partnership underpins the Group’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge digital solutions while enhancing service excellence.”

In line with the UAE’s vision to strengthen and build a sustainable economy, ENOC Group continuously aims to drive innovation across the Group through the launch of multiple initiatives. This includes the integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into the Group’s business operations, leveraging ChatGPT AI capabilities, launching an accelerator programme “NEXT” to cater to the increasing demand in the UAE for innovative fuel supply solutions, as well as the 'Masar' programme, which is focused on digital integration across all divisions.

Launched in 2009, ZOOM has become part of everyday life for the UAE residents, offering access to a wide range of products on-the-go. ZOOM has a variety of formats ranging from service station C-stores to mini-marts and stores on the Metro network as well as large scale standalone supermarkets in several residential communities such as The Sustainable City, JLT, as well as at the human-centric city of the future-Expo City Dubai.

ZOOM accepts a variety of payment methods including VISA, MasterCard, ENOCPay, Nol Payment, Nol Top-up and Dubai Now. Customers can also claim points through the YES rewards programme and get access to exclusive offers and promotions.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

