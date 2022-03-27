Dubai, UAE: In line with its continued commitment to address environmental challenges by optimising energy consumption, ENOC Group took part in Earth Hour 2022, joining millions of people in the UAE and around the world to encourage collective action towards climate change.

In an effort to contribute to the reduction of energy consumption, ENOC switched off non-essential lights at its headquarters, operational facilities and ENOC’s pavilion at EXPO 2020 on March 26 from 8.30PM to 9.30PM. All service station forecourts including Service Station of the Future at EXPO 2020, convenience stores, Quick Oil Change, carwash areas and pylon signs remained dark for an hour.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As an integrated player in the energy sector, ENOC recognises the importance of practicing energy conservation to preserve the environment for future generations. Partaking in Earth Hour underlines our continued support towards UAE’s green initiatives including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and demonstrates our commitment to further raising awareness for climate change.”

Highlighting the continued focus on environmental, energy and resource management best practices, in 2021, ENOC saved a total of 11.9 GWh (or 11,963 MWh) of electricity, which is equivalent to 6,221 tCO2 that was avoided.

Since 2014, ENOC has accumulated electricity savings of 193,060.4 MWh, which is equivalent to a cumulative emission reduction of over than 100,000 tons of CO2. These savings translate to the equivalent of 17,234 homes’ energy use for one year and 339,611,666 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate's success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use.

